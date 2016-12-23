KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has said that he was giving priority to the security of Chinese working in different projects in CEPEC and non-CEPEC projects. “We are raising an special force of 2000 ex-army men for the security of Chinese.”

This he said that while holding a meeting with a high power Chinese delegation led by Director General External Security of Chinese Liu Guangyuan, Consul General of China in Karachi Wang Yu, deputy Consul general Fu and 12 others here at the CM House today. The chief minister was assisted by provincial ministers, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, principal secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, secretary energy Agha Wasif and others.

The delegation discussed the securities issues of the Chinese already working in Sindh on different project and the others coming shortly.

The chief minister said that he was providing over security even to those Chinese who are working with non-CEPEC and non-government projects. “I have already issued instruction to the police to provide special security to the Chinese workers working here,” he said and added that over 800 Chinese were working on energy projects of Thar and they have been given a force of over 150 policemen for security,” he said.

The chief minister urged the visiting Chinese delegation to support him to include Keti Bander and Karachi Circular Railways project in CPEC projects. “The prime minister has approved Keti Bandar Project for CPEC and has been included in the agenda of the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC projects,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi Circular Railways and special Economic Zone Karachi have not been put on the agenda of the CPEC but “I have discussed it with Ambassador of China in Pakistan and he has also assured his support. The federal government is also in favour of it because Karachi being one of the largest cities of the world has immense returns in the circular railway project,” he said.

The delegation assured the chief minister that they would recommend the concerned Chinese authorities to include KCR and Keti Bandar and Special Economic Corridor projects in the CPEC.

The chief minister told them tat he would be their guest in JCC meeting on December 29 and would appreciate of the support his recommendations.

The meeting was told that within next few months around 100 different Chinese enterprise firms would start their work in Sindh under CPEC. Their security may be made accordingly. On this the chief minister said that the newly recruited 4000 policemen being given special training by Pakistan Army would also be assigned the security of the Chinese working on CPEC projects.

