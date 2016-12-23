Asif Zardari is back

KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Asif Ali Zardari reached Karachi on Friday, where senior party leadership received him.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, ex-prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, were the senior leaders who welcomed him when he landed at the Karachi airport.

Addressing the party workers gathered at the airport to welcome him, Asif Zardari said I remember when BB Shaheed came here and you welcomed her warmly and I thank you for this.

I know there is a lot of disappointment in the country at the moment but I have come here with a message of hope for the people of Pakistan, he said.

Although, there are disturbances on the borders but Pakistan is in safe hands, he maintained.

Commenting on the uprising in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said Pakistan is symbol of strength for the Kashmiri youth, they hoist Pakistan’s flag on their homes.



It doesn’t matter who's in power, we have to work for the country and Inshallah PPP will again come into power, vowed Asif Zardari.

On China-Pakistan relations he said, the CPEC project is for the generations to come, it will benefit not only Pakistan but will boost growth in the whole continent. ‘The future is of Pakistan and China.’

Taking on his detractors, Asif Zardari said when I left, political actors said I ran away, but they forget that we are those who are to be buried in Gari Khuda Baksh.

Just hours before Zardari’s arrival, the offices of his close friend businessmen Anwar Majeed were raided in Karachi. The political analysts were of the view that the timings of the raids are important and meant to convey some message to the PPP leadership.

Asif Zardari held a brief meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the airport before the speech.

Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to arrive later, although he came along to the airport with his father.

Pakistan People’s Party has prepared a warm welcome for its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari upon his return.

In an interview with Geo TV last month, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said that he would be returning to Pakistan in a few weeks.

While recording an interview for Hamid Mir's Capital Talk show for Geo News, Asif Zardari, "Not in exile, I will return to Pakistan in a couple of weeks."

Zardari had left Pakistan for Dubai last year, a couple of days after he had made a hard-hitting speech, what seemed to many, against the military leadership.

Ever since then, Bhutto scion and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has led the party from the front and conducted public rallies in Pakistan.

On December 18, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would reach Karachi on Dec 23, 2016.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that doctors had allowed Zardari to return to the country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed happiness at the impending return of Asif Zardari. He said he was happy Zardari was returning to the country.

"Zardari will take care of the affairs of PPP," he said. "I enjoy good relations with Asif Zardari and PPP. I would want those relations to continue," added Nawaz.

