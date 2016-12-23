Putting Pakistan's invisible workforce on the map

According to estimates more than 50% of Pakistan's population comprises women - and a large number of them are working in some form or the other. From women working in the fields and as domestic help to working in professions like medical, teaching, security forces and media - women are playing a big role to contribute to the country's development.

However a large number of working women - especially in rural areas - are invisible.

The society needs to fight for the rights of the working women. This fight may have already begun in some sectors in Pakistan. The Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Sindh has taken up the task to help women who face harassment in the workplace and is working full-throttle to reach more women who need help to lodge complaints and resolve their problems.

On December 22, the Sindh Government celebrated National Day for the Rights of Working Women by holding a seminar in Karachi. The event - organized by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh - was attended by a large number of people, interestingly the majority of the participants were men.

But this should not be surprising the campaign was initially headed by Syed Pir Ali Shah, First Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, who was dedicated in helping working women. "The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace" is an important issue and Shah has worked hard to devise a system for women to seek help and get a resolution.

Addressing the seminar, Shah said his department had received a lot of complaints since it began functioning. From the women working in the homes to women working in other sectors - women have turned to his department for help. So far more than 300 complaints have been registered and action taken against them.

Shah revealed there have also been occasions when women have asked him and his team to help them matters that have been outside the jurisdiction of this department because women say they have nowhere else to seek help.

Many celebrated speakers spoke at the National Day for the Rights of Working Women seminar. Former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah was the chief guest of the event, while Minister Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz was Guest of Honour. Mumtaz lauded the efforts of the Office of the Ombudsman for the work it had done to help and support working women.

The minister also applauded the efforts of the PPP government saying that the party and its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto also allowed the downtrodden to speak up for their rights. She said, she herself had come from humble backgrounds with no great political names in her family, but PPP had given her a chance to prove her mettle and move ahead and prove herself. She said that Benanzir Bhutto - the only female to become Prime Minister - set an example for other women to strive ahead and try to achieve great heights.

Other speakers at the occasion include Maliha Hussain, Executive Director of Mehar garh!; Dr. Huma Baqai- Associate professor Dean faculty of social science IBA; Mrs. Uzma Noorani- Member Human Rights Commission Pakistan; Dr. Faisal Mamsa- psychologist and anchorperson FM 91; Madam Rukhsana Ahmed (r) Justice Sindh High Court; MPA Ghazala Siyal and Accountant General Sindh Karamat Ali Shah Bukhari.

All the speakers lauded the efforts of the Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Sindh for highlighting the problem of harassment in the workplace and the support that was extended to the women affected. It was stressed that this campaign was spread further via media including social media so that more women became aware that they can lodge a complaint and timely action will be taken.

Putting Pakistan's invisible workforce on the map was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173975-Putting-Pakistans-invisible-workforce-on-the-map/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Putting Pakistan's invisible workforce on the map" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173975-Putting-Pakistans-invisible-workforce-on-the-map.