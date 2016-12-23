KARACHI: As former PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari leaves Dubai to return to Pakistan, three offices of his close associate were raided by Sindh Rangers on Friday.

According to the details, all three offices raided by Rangers belong to Asif Ali Zardari's close aide businessman Anwar Majeed. Rangers raided an office located at I.I. Chundrigar Road, during which three persons were taken into custody. The other office which was also raided by the law enforcers is located near Hockey Stadium, from where the Admin Manager was taken into custody.

The third office is located near Metropole Hotel in Karachi.

According to the sources, important documents and records have been seized by Rangers during the raid. The sources confirmed that arms were also recovered from one of the offices.

Asif Zardari is on his way to Pakistan from Dubai. During the past 18 months, Zardari has lived abroad in Dubai and London.

Commenting on the development, senior analyst Hamid Mir said Asif Zardari is aware of the raids and despite that he is coming back. He is ready for everything, Mir added.

‘PPP stalwarts were surprised on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that he is happy on Zardari’s return and they conveyed to PPP co-chairman that something might happen.’

Yesterday, a PML-N Senator bet with me that Asif Zardari would not come, Hamid Mir shared.

0



0







Rangers raid offices of Zardari's close associate in Karachi was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173974-Rangers-raid-offices-of-Zardaris-close-friend-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers raid offices of Zardari's close associate in Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173974-Rangers-raid-offices-of-Zardaris-close-friend-in-Karachi.