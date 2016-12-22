ISLAMABAD: As NAB accepted the plea bargain appeal of Mushtaq Raisani, the accountability bureau's spokesperson Nawazish Ali said that NAB should be praised for making the biggest plea bargain appeal.

The Executive Board of NAB in a surprise move on Wednesday accepted the plea bargain request of more than Rs 2 billion of former Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani and Sohail Majeed Shah, contractor and frontman of Khalid Lango, ex-adviser to CM Balochistan for Finance.

According to the NAB spokesperson, the law allowed for a plea bargain to be made with a suspect during seven months of interrogation. Spokesperson Nawazish Ali said that he was not sure why certain people were quoting the Rs 40 billion amount with regard to Raisani.

“That figure was never quoted by NAB,” he said.

However, when quizzed as to how much amount did Mr Raisani embezzle, Nawazish Ali did not answer the question. Instead, he claimed that Raisani will not be able to obtain a loan from any government bank for 10 years.

PTI chief Imran Khan also slammed the plea bargain move, claiming that Raisani was walking scot-free after being involved in financial corruption of Rs 40 billion.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 22, 2016

0



0







NAB makes biggest plea bargain in history was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173722-NAB-makes-biggest-plea-bargain-in-history/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAB makes biggest plea bargain in history" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173722-NAB-makes-biggest-plea-bargain-in-history.