QUETTA : Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz inaugurated Pakistan Gate at Pak Iran border in Taftan on Wednesday.

According to a statement, this inauguration marks the completion of the 1st phase of constructing of the border terminal in Taftan which commenced on 16 July 2016.

The construction comprises 2 Gates out of which the 1st gate is constructed right on the zero line while the other is a monumental gate constructed 200 meters inside Pakistan at a dominating ground, which is visible from the distance of 2 kilometers on both sides of the border.

The facility is equipped with CCTV cameras and CNIC and related documents verification system of NADRA, Customs and FIA Immigration offices coupled with multi layered security by Levies and Frontier Corps.

The second phase of the project will commence shortly which will include rest area for pilgrims going to Iran and back along with other travellers, as well as NLC yard for managing the commercial activities.

It is worth mentioning that this border crossing point is the oldest trade route to Iran and Europe and every year thousands of foreigners / locals travelling by road from Europe and Iran use this crossing point to enter and exit The Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

