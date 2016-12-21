SARAJEVO: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was given a warm welcome Wednesday as he began his official visit with a formal welcome ceremony held here at the Institutions Building – the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A red carpet was rolled out for the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who arrived at the Institutions Building to meet his Bosnian counterpart, Dr Denis Zvizdic, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister).

Dr Denis Zvizdic received the Prime Minister and the two leaders warmly shook hands and greeted each other.

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

A contingent of the forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina presented salute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who also reviewed the guard of honour.

Later, the two leaders proceeded for one-on-one and delegation-level talks.

0



0







PM given formal welcome by government of Bosnia & Herzegovina was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 21, 2016 and was last updated on December 21, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173470-PM-given-formal-welcome-by-government-of-Bosnia-Herzegovina/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM given formal welcome by government of Bosnia & Herzegovina" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173470-PM-given-formal-welcome-by-government-of-Bosnia-Herzegovina.