KARACHI: SSP Malir Rao Anwaar has been cleared of all the charges in an inquiry ordered by the Sindh Chief Minister for misuse of power.

The police officer was suspended following the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan from his home on 16 September.

After the suspension, the SSP addressed a press conference and termed his suspension from duty as a wrongful act.

“I was placed under suspension in haste and it was wrong to do so,” said Rao Anwar. He had warned that there would be “side effects” of his suspension.

A committee was formed under DIG Dr Jameel, which after investigating the matter cleared him of all the charges of misuse of power.

The report has been forwarded to the chief minister.

Cases against SSP Rao Anwaar:

SSP Malir Rao Anwaar has cases against him pending in courts pertaining to illegal detention, extrajudicial killing and fake police encounters.

Several citizens have accused Anwaar and his sub-ordinates of illegally detaining and killing their loved-ones in staged police encounters.

In February 2015, the Supreme Court, in the murder case of Anis Soomro, had ordered a judicial inquiry over the allegation of complainant Anwar Ali, who had maintained that he was continuously receiving threats from Anwaar and other police officers of the Malir district to withdraw from the case.

The court had directed the district and sessions judge (South) to hold an inquiry into the allegation and submit a report. It had also warned the SSP Malir to ensure that no harm was caused to the complainant or his family otherwise he would be held responsible.

On April 18, the Sindh High Court had ordered a petitioner, Zahid Abid Ali, who had alleged that his son was picked up and later killed by SSP Anwaar and other policemen in a fake encounter, to seek an appropriate remedy under the law.

The petitioner had alleged that an unidentified caller had demanded Rs500,000 on behalf of SSP Anwaar to release his son prior to the fake encounter.

A petition was also filed in the Sindh High Court seeking an inquiry in connection with the killing of over 50 suspects in fake encounters by SSP Anwaar in 2015.

It was submitted in the petition that the SSP had killed several people under the pretext of police encounters for the last six month and none of the suspect was produced before a court for a fair trial.

The petitioner had also alleged that the SSP was patronising the land grabbers in Gadap Town and members of the land mafia had threatened him to withdrawing a case pertaining to the illegal occupation of an evacuee property in Sikandar Goth.

