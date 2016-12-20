SARAJEVO: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived here in the Bosnian capital on Tuesday on an official visit from December 20-22.

Minister of Transport and Communication Ismir Jusko received the prime minister and his delegation at the Sarajevo International Airport.

High ranking officials of the Bosnian government, Pakistan's ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Lt Gen (retd) Salim Nawaz and Bosnian ambassador Nedim Makarevic were also present.

A contingent of static guard presented salute to the prime minister as he alighted from his plane. Children attired in traditional dresses presented bouquets to the prime minister.

The prime minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and his Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

During his stay Nawaz Sharif will meet the members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's presidency the leaders and members of the lower and upper houses of parliamentary assembly and also the Reis ul Ulema Husein ef Kavazovic.

The prime minister will also address Bosnia and Herzegovina's Business Forum and meet the members of Foreign Trade Chamber and Foreign Investment Promotion Agency.

0



0







PM Nawaz arrives in Bosnia on official visit was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 20, 2016 and was last updated on December 20, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173238-PM-Nawaz-arrives-in-Bosnia-on-official-visit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM Nawaz arrives in Bosnia on official visit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173238-PM-Nawaz-arrives-in-Bosnia-on-official-visit.