RAWALPINDI: Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza visited troops deployed on Line of Control in Bhimber Sector to overview the operational preparedness, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was briefed on prevalent security situation along Line of Control by the local commanders. Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza interacted with troops and expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness, state of morale and motivation of troops.

0



0







Rawalpindi Corps Commander visits troops at LoC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 20, 2016 and was last updated on December 20, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173236-Rawalpindi-Corps-Commander-visits-troops-at-LoC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rawalpindi Corps Commander visits troops at LoC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173236-Rawalpindi-Corps-Commander-visits-troops-at-LoC.