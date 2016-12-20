ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ch Nisar on Tuesday spoke at length on the performance of PPP government and the level of corruption during that period.

Addressing a passing out parade ceremony of Rapid Response Force’s 1st batch in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said the PML-N government has improved law and order situation in the country.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto's recent political campaign against the PML-N on Panama Papers, the minister said, someone has told him that to regain the lost ground, he has to do Imran Khan-style politics.

Without naming Bilawal or Benazir Bhutto, the minister said, he should first go to the court against his mother who has been mentioned in the Panama Papers.

PPP's campaign against corruption is just like, BJP talking about Muslims' rights, the minister noted.

Sharing details about the money laundering of Khanani and Kalia International (KKI), Ch Nisar said the company was involved in 'massive money laundering' and some PPP government officials were too hand in gloves with them.

It is pertinent to mention here that one of the KKI's owners, Altaf Khanani pleaded guilty to money laundering charges before a United States court in November 2016 and his brother Javed Khanani died earlier this month after falling from an under construction building. Javed was also facing charges in fresh hundi/hawala transaction.

After Altaf Khanni's arrest in the US, I secretly ordered an investigation into the matter, he said, adding that after intensive probe we found that the record pertaining to the KKI investigations had been 'destroyed to hide facts’.

We will share the findings into this, he said.

On removal of Sindh IG AD Khawaja, the minister said he was an honest person and brought many improvements in the system. The provincial government's action is disappointing, he added.

On Abbottabad Commission report, Ch Nisar said May 12 raid by the US was the grave violation of our sovereignty and the nation must be made aware of the findings. ‘I will raise this matter in the Cabinet.’

The government must be given credit to bring the killer of over 250 people, he asserted. The ministry worked tirelessly with Bangkok government to bring the Baldia Factory fire key suspect, he will face the law, the minister asserted.

0



0







PPP govt destroyed facts of Khanani money laundering probe: Nisar was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 20, 2016 and was last updated on December 20, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173228-PPP-govt-destroyed-facts-of-Khanani-money-laundering-probe-Nisar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PPP govt destroyed facts of Khanani money laundering probe: Nisar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173228-PPP-govt-destroyed-facts-of-Khanani-money-laundering-probe-Nisar.