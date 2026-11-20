Miley Cyrus, fiance Maxx Morando set to tie the knot?

Miley Cyrus and fiance Maxx Morando are reportedly all set to tie the knot.

According to a report by TMZ, the Flowers hitmaker and her musician fiance will walk down the aisle the upcoming weekend.

The outlet also reported their vows-exchanging ceremony is set to take place in Southern California.

However, further insights into the reported ceremony are still "under wraps," as per the publisher.

This came months after Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, apparently hinted that the love birds may already be married.

Daily Mail previously reported that during the Disney alum's Walk of Fame ceremony back in May, Tish let slip “we’re gonna bring the husband," while referring to Maxx.

Moreover, Maxx performed on Miley's new song Let's Get Married last month at the Hollywood Bowl.

For those who are unaware, Miley and Maxx first met on a blind date, the songstress told Vogue in 2023.

Later, they publicly revealed their romance at a Gucci event in November 2021

In December 2025, during the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles, Miley confirmed their engagement as she debuted her engagement ring on the red carpet.

It is pertinent to mention that Miley was previously married to Liam Hemsworth.