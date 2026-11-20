Robert De Niro responds years after Jennifer Lawrence’s unusual request at her wedding

Robert De Niro has finally shared his side of the story after Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she once asked him to leave her wedding rehearsal dinner.

The story dates back to October 2019, when Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

After four years, the actress admitted in an interview that she felt stressed during the wedding celebrations because she wanted all her guests to have a good time.

Worried that De Niro must be uncomfortable as she saw him standing alone, she asked him to leave.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’” she explained to E! News. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home.'"

She later admitted that his departure made her feel better.

However, De Niro has now explained that he was not having a bad time at all.

During a Vanity Fair lie detector interview with his Focker-In-Law co-stars Ariana Grande and Ben Stiller, Grande asked him about Lawrence's request.

De Niro confirmed the story and said he was actually enjoying himself.

“I was actually having an okay time,” he explained, adding that he did not know many people at the gathering but still thought it was a great place to be.

He also appreciated that Lawrence was concerned about his comfort, even though she had misunderstood how he was feeling.

The actor had previously shared a similar account with People in 2024, saying he was not uncomfortable and had only stayed for about an hour.