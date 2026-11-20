Michael Jackson’s alleged abuse victims sue lawyer over fraudulent agreements

Four siblings who have accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them as children are suing a lawyer who previously represented the late singer’s estate.

The lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. The siblings, Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo Cascio, accused Freedman of fraud, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligent misrepresentation.

They claim Bryan Freedman misled them into signing agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about their allegations.

The siblings claim Jackson’s estate hired Freedman after the 2019 release of the documentary Leaving Neverland. They allege he presented them with settlement agreements without revealing that he was working for the estate and had a conflict of interest, The Independent reported, citing the dourt documents.

The Cascios also claim Freedman told them they did not need separate legal representation and called the proposed payment fair and non-negotiable.

They highlighted that he failed to explain that signing the agreements would stop them from publicly discussing their allegations against Jackson.

The siblings also say they would never have signed the agreements if Freedman had properly explained their terms. They are seeking a jury trial and damages, including legal fees and punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, the siblings accuse Jackson of sexually abusing them for more than a decade while they were children. They also allege he used gifts, trips and manipulation to gain their trust and keep them silent.

These remain allegations and have not been established in court.

The case is separate from the ongoing legal dispute between Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, and John Branca, an executor of the singer's estate, over legal fees and payments.