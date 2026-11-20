Jennifer Lopez 'self awareness' has led her to say 'no to romance'

Jennifer Lopez is making space of other things in life, she confesses.

The singer and actress reveals she is taking a break from love, a year after her split with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Speaking about her love with Variety ahead of promoting new show "The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas," the 57-year-old explained her take on romance.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about,” Lopez said. “I think I’ve learned a lot over the past 20 years, but also the past couple of years have really been about becoming more self-aware and really understanding what love is.”

“I had a real idea about love as a little girl and moving through this crazy life that I found myself in, I realized that what I thought love was really isn’t love,” Lopez added. “Marriages, people can promise you the world and commit and do all the ceremonious things and do all these big gestures, but love is a different thing than that.”

Love is not “the weddings and the marriages,” she continued. “It’s the actions, it’s the showing up, it’s the understanding. It’s not the leaving. It’s the being consistent.”

She concluded, “I don’t need to date. I’m good right now. I’m happy. I’m not trying to f--- it up.”

This comes as JLo earlieer told Variety that her life is “unencumbered with any toxicity, it’s unencumbered with any other kind of relationship in my life that is not healthy for me and so it’s only the relationship with myself that I’m dealing with right now.”

She noted: “If you take life too seriously, you’ll be a miserable person.”