'You' and 'The Rookie' actor Alexander Haskin dies at 38

Alexander Haskin, a background actor who appeared in shows including You and The Rookie, has died at 38.

The Santa Monica Police Department said he died at the Santa Monica Pier around 4 p.m. local time. Police responded to a call about a man in the water at the west end of the pier.

A search-and-rescue team found him within the hour, but efforts to save him did not succeed, Page Six reported, citing the police statement.

Police said Haskin was alone and did not interact with anyone beforehand. They said there were no suspicious circumstances and that his death is being investigated as a suicide. His identity was confirmed after the department announced a man had died.

His father, Dana Haskin, told the California Post that he spoke with his son earlier that day.

He would not describe the conversation, but said it was brief. He said it “brings up more questions” for the family.

He assured that Alexander did not seem visibly distressed and was looking forward to spending the holidays with family. “It’s still a big mystery to us … we keep asking why,” he said.

Before acting, Haskin served as a military police officer in the Air Force. He also worked as a personal trainer after graduating from Long Beach City College in 2010. He is survived by his father, his sister and his three brothers.