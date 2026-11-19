Danzig’s guitarist John Christ died ‘peacefully’

John Christ passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Danzig’s lead guitarist’s death was announced on his website; it began, “It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026.”

“No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time.” The announcement further read, “John loved each and every one of you.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the musician joined Danzig in 1987 as a guitarist, but after eight years, in July 1995, he left the band.

Two months before his death, John shared that he was dealing with some health struggles: “Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating,” he wrote in the caption.

Noting, “The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal or else they said they will send [Danzig founder Glenn Danzig] to my house to babysit—that is motivation enough to get better!”

“I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up. I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again,” he wrote in part of the caption.