Tamera Mowry-Housley reveals what couples get wrong about marriage

Tamera Mowry-Housley recently got candid and shared a secret about her successful marriage to Adam Housley.

For those unaware, the renowned American actress, television personality, and former singer and the Emmy Award-winning American journalist, winemaker, and former professional baseball player started dating in 2005 after a Pepperdine University economics professor set them up.

The couple faced trouble in their relationship over marriage timeline frustration and ended up breaking up with each other. Notably, things went well between them as they reconciled and ended up getting married in May 2011 in Napa.

Tamera appeared on the Wednesday, November 18 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she revealed one thing that keeps her relationship strong with her husband, Adam.

She said, “And I always say, I still like him, ‘cause that’s key. You have to like your spouse. And he’s my best friend.”

Hudson went on to ask the Tia & Tamara star about how she keeps her 15-year marriage “fresh,” to which she replied, “Date night.”

“You have to date. Because to me, connection is really important, especially in the world where there’s so many distractions,” she urged.

It is pertinent to mention that Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley welcomed two children together, a son named Aden and a daughter Ariah.