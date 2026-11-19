Morgan Fairchild spills on her unscripted fun with Jim J. Bullock on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Morgan Fairchild recently shared how she and Jim J. Bullock keep themselves entertained while filming The Bold and the Beautiful.

For those unaware, Fairchild played the role of socialite Dorothy, aka Dottie, and Bullock breathed life into two characters, Serge, a wedding planner from 2005 to 2009, and Joseph, Dottie’s loyal assistant, who plays a key role in helping her inspect jewellery, in The Bold and the Beautiful, which started airing on CBS on March 23, 1987.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine ahead of their return to the show after 17 years, the 76-year-old American actress shared the secret to making downtime on The Bold and the Beautiful entertaining.

Fairchild said, “I’ve been doing a little recurring part on The Bold and the Beautiful, and they have been very kind and very sweet. I love working over there with my friend Jim J. Bullock.”

“We kind of work as a team, kind of a Devil Wears Prada kind of thing, where he’s the Stanley Tucci character. And so we have great fun. We certainly amuse ourselves between takes because he’s very funny. We’re laughing our heads off,” she shared.

The FRIENDS star went on to sing praises of the show’s creators for “being so gracious.”

“It’s a wonderful show and been on forever. They’ve been so gracious, and so kind to us. I don’t know if I’m going to be doing more, but I’m hoping to do that,” Fairchild gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that The Bold and the Beautiful Season 41 is expected to premiere on CBS in September 2027, while season 40 was released on September 8, 2026.