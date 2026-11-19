Lauren Alaina wants her daughter to follow THIS late country legend

Lauren Alaina shared her biggest dream for baby girl.

The country star shares a 17-month-old daughter with her husband, Cameron Arnold, with whom she tied the knot in February 2024.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Lauren revealed that she wishes her daughter to embrace the same confidence and courage as the late country music legend Dolly Parton.

She “ was so precious, like everything you could ever want her to be,” the new mother spoke of Dolly. “The word is light. She was and is light that will live on forever.”

She went on to say, “worshiping the ground [Parton] walked on my whole life,” adding, “I mean, what a legacy she’s left behind.”

Noting, “I’m so grateful that I had someone like Dolly growing up who was so fearless and brave and bold and unapologetically herself.”

“I have a little girl. She’s 17 months old and I want her to have the confidence and the bravery and the love for herself and others that Dolly had. This world is a better place because she lived on it,” Lauren added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 in late August after a brief battle with cancer, leaving behind a lasting legacy.