Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet birthday wishes to King Charles

King Charles is celebrating his birthday privately

Kate Middleton and Prince William have extended sweet birthday wishes to King Charles as the monarch turns 78 today, November 14.

The royal couple reposted the photo of King Charles and Elton John, shared by the palace, to wish the King.

Kate and William said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King.”

King Charles is celebrating his 78th birthday today with his nearest and dearest.

Palace released a photograph of the monarch with Elton John on Saturday to mark his birthday.

The picture shows the King standing alongside Sir Elton John. The caption reads: "Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King! Tune in to a special edition of @EltonJohn's Rocket Hour to celebrate 50 years of @KingsTrust, from 9am GMT today on @AppleMusic."

As per details, King Charles is celebrating his birthday privately, most likely with his wife, Queen Camilla.

It is believed the King will be flooded with birthday messages from around the world.

Commenting on the palace post, one fan said, “Happy Birthday to King Charles III! Wishing you and Queen Camilla good health and happiness!”

Another said, “Wishing His Majesty King Charles a very Happy Birthday!! May he live a long and healthy life and have a prosperous reign!”

“Happy happy birthday Your Majesty! May you have a splendid day and many many happy years ahead!!!”, the third said.