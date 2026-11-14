Amazon to own world’s product data and counter rival AI agents to dominate retail markets: report

Retailer giant Amazon has a secret plan to ensure shoppers never need to leave its site: own the world’s product information.

Called World Product Graph—the initiative seeks to hoover up data on virtually every item for sale on Earth, whether Amazon stocks it or not.

In doing SO, Amazon could truly become the everything store, offering deep data on a vast array of goods and cutting in to Google's dominance in online search, while also fending off rival Walmart's growing e-commerce business.

According to an internal document reviewed by Reuters, the strategy behind Amazon's initiative centralized around its ambitious internal project.

The World Product Graph—targets a major shift in how consumers discover and buy products in an era dominated by artificial intelligence.

The Core Problem: The Open-Ended Research Gap

While Amazon dominates high-intent product searches when a customer already knows what they want to buy (capturing roughly 41% of searches compared to Google's 23% and Walmart's 18%), it faces a critical vulnerability in early-stage, open-ended product research.

Industry data (such as reports from Morgan Stanley) highlights that roughly 57% of shoppers begin their product research on Google, brand sites, or review forums, compared to only 16% on Amazon.

As reported, the new strategy also serves to address the continued rise of AI agents, software that can complete shopping tasks autonomously for users. According to the document, Amazon's own AI-driven search agent was providing inaccurate information.

And if fully implemented, World Product Graph could draw shoppers away from rival e-commerce sites that have far less data.

“Amazon cannot be the go-destination for every shopping mission if customers must leave to research product relationships on Google, brand websites, and review sites,” according to the document.

“These answers exist, but the only way to find them has been to leave Amazon for painstaking research on brand websites, third party review sites and tech forums.”

The 'Everything' Store:

Many consumers already begin researching products on Amazon. But according to a 2025 Morgan Stanley research report, the 16% of online shoppers who do so on Amazon is dwarfed by Google’s 57%.

However, when customers know exactly what product they plan to buy, Amazon has the advantage, with 41% of searches starting there, compared with 23% for Google and 18% for Walmart.

“Customers have always been able to find products on Amazon,” Tekiela said in the document. “What’s been missing is understanding – how do these products relate to each other, which one is right for me, and what else should I consider?”

Employees have described World Product Graph as the beginnings of an effort to make the site a one-stop shop for buying anything imaginable, an expansion of existing services known as “Buy for Me” and “Shop Direct,” which list on Amazon products sold on other sites, allowing customers to buy them with Amazon as an intermediary.