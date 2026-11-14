Noel Fielding weighs in on Russell Brand’s crimes

Noel Fielding has broken his silence after Russell Brand was found guilty of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking to The Sun, the 53-year-old British TV presenter said that he was "unaware" of the disgraced comedian's crimes.

“I was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand’s crimes, which I was completely unaware of until they became public knowledge," said Noel. "My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice."

The Mighty Boosh star further told the outlet that their friendship was exaggerated for “the cameras."

"I appeared on TV, radio and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media, I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one. I have had no contact with him for many years," said Noel.

“Looking back at some of the jokes I made alongside him I was appalled," the Great British Bake Off presenter added. "They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them.”

For those unaware, Russell was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison earlier this week, after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.