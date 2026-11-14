Palace gives insights into King Charles unconventional 78th birthday

King Charles already marked his 78th birthday however it was not a grand royal celebration.

The reigning monarch of Britain appeared on Rocket Hour, a weekly radio show and podcast curated and hosted by singer-songwriter Sir Elton John on Apple Music 1, airing every Saturday.

In latest update by The Royal Family, their official Instagram account shows the poster for the program, featuring King Charles.

“Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” the post was captioned.

It further read, “Tune in to a special edition of @EltonJohn’s Rocket Hour to celebrate 50 years of @KingsTrust, from 9am GMT today on @AppleMusic.”

His Majesty did not only celebrate his birthday but also marked 50 years since establishing the famous King's Trust, an initiative that has "empowered over 1.3 million young people to build brighter futures."

The King’s Trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust) is a prominent youth charity founded in 1976 by King Charles III, who at the time was the Prince of Wales.

Active in over 20 countires, the organization helps vulnerable and disadvantaged young people (typically aged 11 to 30) who face challenges such as unemployment, school difficulties, homelessness, or disability to build confidence, gain skills, and move into work, education, or self-employment.

The official Instagram of King’s Trust commented on the birthday post, “Happy birthday to our Royal Founding President.”

Meanwhile, the program, Rocket Hour, which celebrated not only King Charles’ trust but the monarch himself, is hand-programmed by Sir Elton John as he shares stories and reflections from his career, plays tracks from his personal record collection, and spotlights brand-new music, rarities, timeless classics, global icons, and debut/rising artists.

Elton John was also quick to express his excitement over the episode that featured King Charles on his birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to His Majesty!”