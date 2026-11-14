Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled lawyers over affair with Chinese businesswoman, sources say

Recent reports indicate that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled top company lawyers and executives regarding his relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who has faced U.S. intelligence scrutiny over allegations of espionage.

Ex-Nvidia CEO Huang deceived several of the company's leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the affair.

The Misleading Statements:

When questioned by Nvidia's leadership and legal team including top counsel/executives like Tim Teter and Ned Wagonfeld about the relationship following media inquiries, Jensen Huang downplayed the nature of his interactions, characterizing them strictly as routine business dealings with customers rather than an intimate affair.

The Fallout:

Jensen Huang ultimately admitted to being unfaithful and resigned from his role as the scandal widened, which also involved disclosures regarding other workplace relationships.

National Security & Investor Impact:

The controversy centered around Alice Huang's links to Singapore-based tech firm Megaspeed International and suspicions regarding U.S. export controls and potential intelligence-gathering for Beijing—has triggered independent board investigations, congressional inquiries, shareholder lawsuits, and significant downward pressure on Nvidia's stock.

Context:

On Thursday, Nov 12, Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, a spectacular fall from the chip industry's heights where he was a pioneer of technology central to the recent boom in artificial intelligence.

Huang apologized in a statement on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company.

His statement did not specifically name Alice Huang, a former top executive of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, whom the US was investigating for potentially spying for China.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang share a last name but are not related.

The New York Times earlier this week reported Huang also had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, and Reuters reported on Thursday that Huang had another intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee.

That article had prompted Jensen Huang to communicate with some Nvidia leaders in 2025 about their interactions, which he did not describe as an affair.

Ultimately, neither Nvidia nor Huang filed a lawsuit against the paper. A spokesperson for the New York Times said the paper received no legal demand.

During the autumn of 2025 and in October 2026, in response to press queries that drew some Nvidia leaders' attention to his relationship with Megaspeed and Alice Huang, Huang at both times described their interactions as appropriate, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Reuters clarified that it only reviewed messages from the exchanges in October, not the ones from 2025.

In two separate messages in October, Huang told Nvidia leaders, including Teter and Wagonfeld, that the interactions reflected standard business dealings with customers.

In other messages, Huang affirmed the routine nature of his interactions with Megaspeed.

It is unclear when his relationship with Alice Huang became intimate. Photos posted online and verified by Reuters show them together in the US, China and elsewhere, dating as far back as December 2023.

On November 10, the independent members of Nvidia's board said they hired Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation after the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on Huang's relations with Alice Huang, as well as US authorities' suspicions that she was spying for China. Beijing has denied she is a spy.

Whilst the latest tech affair, spying speculations and a compromised reputation, Nvidia's stock has also fallen more than 30% since its October 6 closing high, erasing more than $1.8 trillion from its market capitalization.