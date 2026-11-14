Prince Harry plans 'phone or video call' to King Charles, William after major snub
Prince Harry’s true feelings have been revealed
The royal insiders have revealed Prince Harry’s true feelings as he and Meghan Markle are reportedly not invited to King Charles’ birthday celebrations and Christmas.
The Daily Mail, citing the insiders, has disclosed Harry’s true feelings over latest snub despite his presence in UK with family.
The close source said, "Harry is relaxed about it, he knows he is not invited.”
The report says Meghan and Harry will be spending Christmas in the UK, but it won't be with the British royal family.
However, another insider said Prince Harry will meet with the King privately before Christmas.
Moreover, the sources have also revealed the major reason why Prince Harry and his family are not being invited to Christmas with the royals.
"There are obvious reasons why that will not happen," a source claimed to the publication, adding amid reports of Prince William and Harry's alleged rift: "Some people have strong feelings."
A close friend of Meghan and Harry says: "It’s all very calm. They are looking forward to a private family Christmas. He will wish his father and William and everyone a very happy Christmas on Christmas day with a phone call or video call."
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