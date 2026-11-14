Amanda Seyfried sparks 'hermit' fears as she struggles to adjust to life without Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried has stepped back from the spotlight following her painful split from Thomas Sadoski.

This move is raising concerns that the Mean Girls actress is becoming increasingly isolated, as she struggles to adjust to a new life without her hubby.

For those unaware, Amanda parted ways with Thomas in September after nine years of marriage.

Insiders now claim that the award-winning actress' decision to retreat from public appearances reflects the emotional trauma caused by the breakdown of her relationship.

"Amanda has been through an incredibly difficult period, and the separation has been agonizing," the source told RadarOnline on Friday.

"She's happiest staying home with her children, but there's a concern that she's becoming something of a hermit as she tries to process everything," a tipster added.

Recently, in an interview with THR, Amanda has admitted that her personal circumstances have entirely changed her approach to work.

"That doesn't mean I'm going to do everything I did last year, because I've had a year, an interesting year personally. And as grateful as I am that I am where I am, my priorities are pretty clear," she said.

"The fact that they (film studio A24) didn't need me to be involved in the press up until this point has been a godsend, because I've been needing to be home," added the 40-year-old actress.