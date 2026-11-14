Princess Diana's brother gets emotional as he receives exciting news

The post reads, “Best of the year 2026”

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has got emotional after he received an exciting news about his recently released book on the life of his sister.

Taking to Instagram, Earl Spencer shared a screengrab of Audible, an online audiobook, podcast, and spoken-word entertainment service owned by Amazon, with a note of thanks.

Spencer said, “Thank you very much, @audible for kindly choosing my reading of SWAN SONG as one of your “20 Best of the Year 2026”.

“I remember recording the book in secret in a studio in London, over three days in the summer, and thinking at the end: “That is exactly what I wanted to say.”

The post reads, “Best of the year 2026”.

It further reads, “Presenting our Audiobook of of the Year, plus an obsessively curated selection of editor and listener favourites-each one boasting a stand out, not-to-be-missed performance.”

‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’ is a memoir by Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, about his sister, Lady Diana Spencer.

Diana became the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, then heir to the British throne.

The book was released on 22 September 2026 in the United Kingdom, ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.

It will be translated into twelve languages.