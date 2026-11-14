US and Canada making progress on new trade deal, Carney Says

Canadan Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada and the United States are making tangible headway toward a renewed trade agreement following a series of substantive high-level discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney indicated that the tone from Washington has noticeably shifted.

He noted that the U.S. administration has stepped back from several previous demands that Ottawa had treated as non-starters regarding national sovereignty and trade autonomy, remarking that American negotiators are now "asking less and offering more".

Carney, who is in the Philippines for a state visit ‌and meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, also said his country would not walk away from NATO and that the security architecture for a free Europe would be determined by a free Europe and NATO, not Russia.

"There is no way that Canada, as a NATO member, is going to walk away from any other NATO member, ever.

We have 2,500 troops in Latvia. We lead the brigade there", said Carney adding, " We're not giving Russia a cordon sanitaire. You know how well that worked. You know your history."

As reported, the renewed momentum follows a turbulent period marked by cross-border tariffs and collapsed discussions earlier in the year.

Canadian PM Mark Carney:

"When the world looks around, who's a good energy partner? Who's an energy superpower? Canada.

"Who can supply critical minerals? Canada. Who has decent, if not very good, intelligence infrastructure? Again, Canada."

"There are a variety of areas where we can be part of the solution...We're a country that stands by its agreements, which is another key component."Added Carney.

While both leaders have signaled optimism and confirmed that intensive diplomatic engagement is underway, officials from both nations stress that a finalized pact has not yet been formally concluded.

With critical sticking points—including auto sector regulations and supply chain protections—things between the two countries still require resolution before a final agreement can be signed.