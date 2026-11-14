Reba McEntire pays 'sweet' tribute to fiance Rex Linn on his 70th birthday

Reba McEntire is paying a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé, Rex Linn, on his 70th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the country singer shared adorable snaps of herself with Rex, marking his special day.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life! Here’s to many more birthday coffee camps together,” Reba penned in the caption.

“You’ll always be my Sugar Tot!” she added.

For those unaware, Reba first met Rex in 1991 on the set of Kenny Rogers’ film, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

However, their relationship took a romantic turn in 2020.

“We kept in contact over the years; we both know the same people,” Reba said while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020. “So it was just like good friends getting back together and having dinner.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair started "Coffee Camp"—a daily call in which they would check in on each other.

“It was a very special relationship, us getting to know each other without any physical aspect to it at all,” the singer told Linn on Living & Learning in October 2021.

“We’d talk in the morning, we started ‘Coffee Camp’ while I was staying in Oklahoma. ... We haven’t missed a ‘Coffee Camp’ since March 16," she added.

It is worth mentioning here that Reba and Rex got engaged in December 2024.