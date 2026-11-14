Beyonce lifts the lid on her 'secret' wedding to Jay-Z

Beyoncé has shared some rare details about her private wedding to Jay-Z.

“We had a very small wedding in our home,” the 45-year-old singer told i-D magazine. “We told the guests we were having a party, and no one knew they were coming to our wedding but our parents and a few friends.”

During the interview, the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker also gushed about her wedding dress, which was designed by her mother, Tina Knowles.

“My favorite dress my mother designed was my wedding dress — it was gorgeously simple and made with her love,” Beyonce said.

“Wearing a dress she designed was very important to me, and more important than any designer dress," she added.

For those unaware, Beyoncé tied the knot with Jay-Z at their New York City home in April 2008.

It was a private ceremony attended only by the couple's close friends and family members. Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chris Martin were among the 40 guests.

Beyonce and Jay-Z share three kids together.

In her new interview, the Crazy in Love songstress gushed about her kids developing their own styles.

“I’m so excited to pass all my archives to my kids, especially now that they’re all discovering their own personal style,” she shared.

“I’m going to enjoy seeing how they pull from their parents’ carpets and tours if they’re ever interested. Rumi’s favourite place to shop right now is Ross and TJ Maxx these days," added Beyonce.