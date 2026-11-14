Lisa Maxwell's daughter death probe takes unexpected turn as new details emerge

New information has come to light regarding the sudden death of British actress Lisa Maxwell’s daughter, Beau Jessup.

On Friday, an insider spilled to Page Six that Beau's death was “not suspicious” and involved “no criminality.”

According to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

“We are investigating. The cause and manner of death are pending further study,” the office told New York Daily News in an email.

It is worth mentioning here that Beau’s death was announced on social media on Monday, November 9, by the Columbia Journalism School, where she was a student.

“Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her.”

“The J-School is working with Beau’s family to offer support and assistance during this difficult time," the university revealed.

Along with the statement, the university also posted an interview with Beau that was conducted last month.

“Last month, Columbia News reached out to Jessup as part of the Notebook series, which highlights some of the many fascinating students who study at the University,” the university said in a statement. “With permission from her family and encouragement from leaders and her peers at the J-School, Columbia News decided to publish this insightful discussion in memory of her far-too-brief life and experience at Columbia and in New York City.”

In the interview, Beau explained how her mother's career inspired her to pursue an education in journalism.

“As the daughter of a television actress, I grew up with an unusual awareness of the distance between people’s lives and the stories told about them,” she said in the interview. “I saw how journalism could illuminate someone’s experiences, but also how those experiences could be distorted, simplified or transformed into a public narrative over which the subject had very little control."

“I was curious, from quite a young age, about who gets to tell people’s stories," Beau added.