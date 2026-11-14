Stefflon Don announces birth of second child: 'I'm so grateful'

Stefflon Don has quietly welcomed her second child.

The 34-year-old British rapper announced the birth of a baby girl in an interview with People magazine.

Stefflon revealed that she experienced preeclampsia after giving birth.

“One thing I really want other mothers to know is that giving birth doesn’t mean the journey is over,” the Senseless hitmaker said. “I experienced preeclampsia after having my baby, and it made me realize just how important it is for us as women to look after ourselves, even after our babies arrive.”

“As mothers, we naturally put our babies first, but our health matters just as much. Preeclampsia can be serious and can develop even after you’ve given birth, which I don’t think enough women are aware of,” she continued. “My legs and feet were extremely swollen, my blood pressure was dangerously high, I was struggling to breathe and had fluid building up in my lungs.”

Stefflon, who is already a mother to 17-year-old son Jalen, added that she had to spend four days in the hospital because her condition was "extremely critical."

“We later discovered severe mold in the ventilation system of the apartment I was staying in, which raised concerns about my health and breathing,” she explained.

“It was such a frightening experience, especially during a time that should have been filled with nothing but joy. I’m just so grateful to have come through it," Stefflon added.