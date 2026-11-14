Halle Berry’s ex Olivier Martinez files new request as custody battle continues

Olivier Martinez has asked a Los Angeles judge for more child support from Halle Berry.

The court documents for 13-year-old Maceo's custody were filed November 9, per Page Six.

In the filing, Martinez argued that their custody arrangement has changed a lot since their divorce was finalised in 2023. Under the original deal, Berry pays him $8,000 a month in child support, plus 4.3% of any income she earns above $2 million.

Martinez said he now has Maceo about 82% of the time, compared with the equal split they had before. His lawyers argued that the current payments no longer reflect that.

They also argued that Maceo should enjoy a standard of living like his mother’s.

The filing does not say how much more Martinez wants, because he is waiting on updated financial information from Berry.

Martinez also reported that he earned an average of $776.34 a month in acting residuals over the past year. He listed estimated monthly expenses and needs of $17,555.99. He said he owes his attorneys more than $176,000.

A source close to Berry say the dispute is more about money. “Olivier keeps going back to court asking Halle for more money,” the source told Page Six. The source said the push for more custody could mean Berry pays more support.

Martinez’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, rejected that view. He said his client’s “motivation has always been the health, safety and welfare of the minor child.”

The filing follows a tense October. In court documents, Martinez accused Berry of choking their son during an incident at her home. Berry denied the claim. A judge dissolved a temporary restraining order Martinez had obtained and denied his request for a permanent one on October 29.

Martinez kept primary physical custody under a modified arrangement. Berry was granted daytime visits without overnight stays.

During this time, Berry has leaned on her fiancé, Van Hunt, who testified for her last month. A source described him as “Halle’s rock.”

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in August 2023.