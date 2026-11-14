Demi Moore marks her 64th birthday at Guy Oseary’s home

Demi Moore turned 64 on Wednesday. She celebrated the day with a party at talent manager Guy Oseary's home.

All her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, were in attendance as well as her granddaughter, Louetta.

The celebration became news when Moore shared glimpses of the party on Thursday, featuring the birthday song, the decoration, customised cookies with images of Moore from photoshoots and movies across her career.

“GRATEFUL,” Moore wrote, before she thanked fans for their birthday wishes. She also thanked Oseary, who opened his house for the celebration.

Her 38-year-old daughter Rumer's tribute to her was nostalgic too as she also shared childhood photos and a picture of Moore with Louetta, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Scout, 35, also shared family photos and a slow-motion video of the two strutting like models on a runway.

Tallulah, 32, also followed with childhood photos and a picture of Moore with her dog Pilaf and Tilda Swinton.

Moore shares her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, whom she was married to from 1987 to 2000.

On the work front, Moore most recently appeared in I Love Boosters, released in May, and next stars with Julia Garner in the thriller Tyrant.

She previously earned wide praise for The Substance in 2024 and has since starred in Landman. She also voiced a role on The Simpsons.