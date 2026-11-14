Tech groups sue New York over mandatory social media warning labels

Recently, an internet trade group sued New York on Friday, seeking to block a state law requiring social media platforms that contain potentially addictive features to provide state-approved warning labels for users.

The technology and trade association NetChoice has filed a lawsuit against New York state to block its newly enacted law requiring social media platforms to display health warning labels.

What the Law Requires:

Signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York law targets social media platforms featuring addictive mechanics like algorithmic feeds, infinite scrolling, and auto-play.

It mandates that platforms display a warning statement—modeled after recommendations from the U.S. Surgeon General—notifying users that while social media has benefits, "excessive use may be associated with significant mental health harms".

These notices are designed to pop up when users sign on and periodically after hours of use, with no way to bypass them.

The Grounds for the Lawsuit:

NetChoice argues that the mandate violates the First Amendment by unconstitutionally forcing websites to act as government mouthpieces.

In a complaint filed in federal court, NetChoice said the law violates the free speech protections of the US Constitution's First Amendment by compelling its members to convey the state's "preferred message" about online safety.

The organization contends that unlike static warning labels on physical products, these mandatory prompts repeatedly interrupt users, block access to protected speech, and infringe on free expression.

Broader Legal Context:

This challenge follows a similar playbook used by NetChoice against other states. A federal court previously blocked a nearly identical social media warning law in Colorado on First Amendment grounds, and NetChoice has also targeted similar legislation in California.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who enforces the state's laws, declined immediate comment.

NetChoice said New York's law is "designed to block, burden, and browbeat social media users" by subjecting them to the warning when they sign on and after multiple hours of use, with no way to bypass it.

The trading firm has more than 30 members including Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, Snapchat parent Snap and ByteDance's TikTok.

It has filed many lawsuits challenging regulation of social media businesses