Cynthia Erivo reveals state of mind after 'Dracula' run

Cynthia Erivo reveals state of mind after 'Dracula' runCynthia Erivo also explains what helped her focus during 'Dracula'

Cynthia Erivo's one-woman West End show apparently left her mind “completely fractured.”

The Oscar nominee gave the dramatic explanation on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on BBC One on Friday. “I think my mind was completely fractured by the end of it,” she shared.

She added that the run “felt totally insane every day” and that she was terrified to go on stage, but it was also “a complete rush.”

Erivo started the limited run of Dracula at the Noël Coward Theatre in February. She played all 23 roles in the play. In the middle of the run, she also ran the London Marathon.

She went on stage the night after the 26-mile race, saying running did not add to the chaos, it “helped focus.”

When she was off stage, she said, running brought her back into her body.

She said she was “not paying attention to” online critics during the run. She also made headlines for stopping a show after she spotted an audience member filming her on their phone.

Erivo, the Wicked star, has two projects coming up.

The first is a screen version of the play Prima Facie, which deals with sexual assault and has already earned her good reviews. Next year, she will appear in the fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone, opposite Regina King, Viola Davis, Amandla Stenberg, Lashana Lynch, Tosin Cole and Idris Elba.