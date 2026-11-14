US flights grounded nationwide after air traffic control outage: What to know
Officials reports key communications failure behind FAA outage and nationwide travel disruption
A massive nationwide ground stop was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) across all U.S. airports following a critical air traffic control communications outage.
The Cause:
The FAA reported a temporary telecommunications and communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers nationwide. While investigations are ongoing, officials from the Department of Homeland Security noted there is no indication of a nefarious attack.
Impact:
Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled, causing widespread disruptions at airports across the country. Flight tracking data showed thousands of flights either delayed or grounded.
Under the ground stop order, departing flights were barred from taking off, while planes already airborne were allowed to continue to their destinations and land safely. International arrivals were managed on a case-by-case basis.
The episode marked only the second nationwide ground stop of all departures in the U.S. since the September 11, 2001, attacks—the previous occurrence being a brief computer system malfunction in January 2023.
Infrastructure Concerns:
The incident has heavily reignited discussions regarding the vulnerability and aging infrastructure of the U.S. air traffic control system, prompting the FAA and the White House to push for extensive federal modernization funding.
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