Vivienne Jolie gets candid about what 'broke down the walls' for her during hospital stay

Vivienne Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was hospitalised for an eating disorder earlier this year.

She wrote about it only recently in a statement shown at her Los Angeles art exhibition, per Page Six. The show, “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients,” ran from November 2 to 8 at Forager Crafts. She named it after the hospital where she was treated.

In her statement, Vivienne said she was “angry, sick, and very alone” when she entered the hospital. She said the kindness of the other young patients and the staff “broke down the walls I had built so high.”

She wrote that the other kids taught her how to be strong “when you are at your weakest.” She called it “the worst and best time of my life” and said she is better for it.

Her paintings are based on memories from that time. She said no photos were taken there, so the art preserves them. The titles come from her journal entries. One painting, “Vitals,” carries a note dated May 14, 2026. It reads, “I feel guilty for needing to be in the hospital this long.”

A source said it took strength for Vivienne to share this, hoping her story helps even one person feel less alone.

The news comes days after a court approved her request to drop “Pitt” from her name.

She was already credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which she helped produce with her mother.