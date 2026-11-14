OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet: AI agents can now make 'purchases'

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT Wallet, a groundbreaking new payment feature designed to let its AI agents autonomously handle online purchases and transactions on behalf of users.

The system works by allowing users to securely save a credit or debit card to their ChatGPT Wallet. When interacting with an agentic workflow—such as finding a product, comparing options, or booking a trip.

The AI can navigate checkouts and execute payments seamlessly using secure payment tokens, ensuring that merchants never see the actual card number.

Despite the high level of automation, strict security controls are built into every step. Every individual purchase requires explicit human confirmation, authenticated via biometric verification like Face ID or Touch ID on a supported device before any transaction can go through.

OpenAI built this robust infrastructure in collaboration with major payment networks—including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa—alongside major banking institutions like Chase to ensure broad compatibility with existing banking and merchant systems.

At launch, the feature is rolling out with limited availability to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older in the United States using eligible US-issued cards.

Additionally, OpenAI has released a commerce partner playbook and is working closely with payment service providers like Stripe, Adyen, and Checkout.com to help online businesses adapt their firewalls, content delivery networks, and risk filters to properly recognize and accept legitimate AI agent transactions.