Uber data breach: Thousands of US drivers affected, license data stolen in vendor hack

Uber recently disclosed a data breach that exposed personal information—including US drivers' license details—for thousands of drivers.

The said an unauthorized party used compromised credentials at a service provider to access its data, according to a notice posted on the California attorney general's website.

The notice, dated November 10, said the provider told Uber on October 9 that the credentials had been compromised and used to access Uber's account with the provider. Uber severed its data connections with the provider and opened an investigation.

Key details of data breach:

The breach did not happen directly on Uber's core infrastructure. Instead, hackers compromised internal credentials at an external third-party technology and AI infrastructure provider (identified in tech reports as Fireworks AI) and used those credentials to access Uber data.

Timeline of Events:

October 7, 2026: Unauthorized access to the third-party system began.

October 9, 2026: The vendor alerted Uber that its credentials had been compromised.

October 13, 2026: Uber's internal investigation confirmed that data had been accessed without authorization.

the investigation determined the party had used the credentials to access Uber data, and that the recipient’s personal information was among the data accessed, the notice said.

The notice did not name the provider or list the data involved. TechCrunch reported on Friday that the provider was Fireworks AI and that the data included drivers' license information.

Uber and Fireworks AI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The notice said the incident affected about 1,873 Rhode Island residents. It also carried instructions for residents of the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, New York and Pennsylvania.

Uber's response

Uber is offering affected individuals complimentary credit monitoring and fraud assistance services through Cyberscout.

Recipients have 90 days from the date ⁠of the letter to enroll.

The cab company has stated that it has found no evidence that the stolen data has been misused so far.