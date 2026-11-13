Travis Barker credits this one daily habit for his sobriety

Travis Barker unveiled the secret of keeping the “demons away.”

In a recent episode of the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast with Kid Cudi, the legendary drummer revealed how becoming a dad for the first time motivated him to leave behind all the bad habits and become the “best dad.”

“When my ex-wife was pregnant with Landon, I didn’t know what or how I should do anything, but I was like, ‘I need to be healthy. I need to be healthier,’” Travis said.

“So, I started running to the freeway and back,” he continued, “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was just like, ‘I got to be healthy. I got to be a badass dad.’ Like, I got to be the best dad I can be. And I’m just going to start balancing out some of the bad stuff that I’m doing with the good.”

The Blink-182 drummer went on to say, “Couple miles a day, keep the demons away.”

Noting, “And it really helped me stay sober because you can’t run a half a marathon if you’re doing drugs. It’s going to be the hardest 13.1 miles of your life, you know?”

“And I would smoke and I was doing everything and then it just started my running started getting bigger and more important to me than smoking,” he further revealed in the episode.

It is pertinent to mention here that Travis Barker shares two children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, with his first wife, Shanna Moakler; however, he is currently married to the reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.