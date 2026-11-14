King Charles in ‘disaster’ over Thomas Markle drama

King Charles and the Royal Family could come into deep trouble over Thomas Mark.



His Majesty, who is not associated as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dragged into latest scandal about Thomas Markle, could get wrapped into the mess.

An insider tells Closer Online: “If it turns out that people within the Firm knew about this and turned a blind eye, or even worse, helped in some sort of cover up, it will be disastrous. There’s absolutely no proof of that at this stage, but the fact that there could even be a question that needs to be investigated is absolutely appalling.”

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been sent to jail over alleged child sexual abuse material found in his Philippines home.

The insider added: “The King is being briefed on the situation, as is William, it’s just not something that can be ignored, but obviously this is the last thing they ever imagined they’d have to deal with. The whole thing is incredibly disturbing and the possibility that anyone connected to the Palace might have helped keep it quiet is truly a nightmare.”

This comes as His Majesty, who married Queen Camilla back in 2005, are at a sensitive spot in their marriage after King Charles gets 58% public favour in YouGov polls.

An insider tells Heat World: “These poll numbers are a real kick in the teeth for Charles and Camilla. They're working themselves into the ground, only to be reminded at every turn that William and Kate are the ones everyone seems to love.”

“That's a bitter pill to swallow, especially for Camilla, who's always been sensitive about being compared to Kate. She's absolutely exhausted right now, and things haven't exactly been wonderful between her and Charles either. They're both under so much pressure, and instead of leaning on each other, they seem to be pulling further apart.”

“Charles could really have used her support from the very start of this latest trip, particularly with such a sensitive subject as slavery to address. He handled it well, but people noticed she wasn’t there until later,”the source says.