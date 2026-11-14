King Charles Queen Camilla ‘pulling apart’ as verdict gets out
King Charles and Queen Camilla hit a tough spot in their marriage
King Charles and Queen Camilla are struggling after latest public poles.
His Majesty, who married Queen Camilla back in 2005, are at a sensitive spot in their marriage after King Charles gets 58% public favour in YouGov polls.
An insider tells Heat World: “These poll numbers are a real kick in the teeth for Charles and Camilla. They're working themselves into the ground, only to be reminded at every turn that William and Kate are the ones everyone seems to love.”
“That's a bitter pill to swallow, especially for Camilla, who's always been sensitive about being compared to Kate. She's absolutely exhausted right now, and things haven't exactly been wonderful between her and Charles either. They're both under so much pressure, and instead of leaning on each other, they seem to be pulling further apart.”
“Charles could really have used her support from the very start of this latest trip, particularly with such a sensitive subject as slavery to address. He handled it well, but people noticed she wasn’t there until later,”the source says.
“It’s becoming a pattern lately, with Charles and Camilla spending more and more time apart. People are starting to worry about the state of their marriage, and these awful poll results are only making things worse,“ said the source.
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