Ozempic and pregnancy: Landmark study of 750,000 reveals a surprising twist

A large-scale Danish registry study analyzing more than 750,000 pregnancies has offered new insights into the potential risks of exposure to GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic (semaglutide), Wegovy and liraglutide, around conception and early pregnancy.

According to ScienceDaily, the research found no increased risk of preterm birth associated with early exposure to these medications when prescribed for weight management. However, women taking GLP-1 drugs for pre-existing type 2 diabetes showed a higher association with premature delivery.

Diabetes or Medication: What Drives the Risk?

The findings suggest that underlying diabetes, rather than exposure to the medication alone, may explain the increased risk of preterm birth. Diabetes is already an established risk factor for pregnancy complications, making it difficult to separate the effects of the condition from those of its treatment.

Although the results offer some reassurance regarding inadvertent early exposure, researchers stress that the safety of GLP-1 medications during pregnancy remains uncertain.

The 'Ozempic Babies' Phenomenon

The findings come amid growing reports of unexpected pregnancies among women using GLP-1 medications for weight loss, often referred to as the "Ozempic babies" phenomenon.

These drugs can improve metabolic health and insulin resistance, while weight loss may help restore ovulation and fertility in some women, particularly those with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or irregular menstrual cycles.

Consequently, some women who previously experienced difficulty conceiving may become pregnant unexpectedly, sometimes before realizing they are expecting.

Pregnancy Precautions Remain Essential

Despite the reassuring findings, GLP-1 medications are not recommended during pregnancy. Women planning to conceive are generally advised to discontinue semaglutide at least two months beforehand because of its long half-life.

Those who become pregnant while taking these medications should stop treatment and consult their healthcare provider for individual medical advice and appropriate monitoring.

The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction in 2026, was reported by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE).