Ciara gets candid about her fifth pregnancy

Ciara opened up about her smooth pregnancies ahead of her baby no. 5.

Ciara tied the knot with her longtime husband, Russell Wilson, in 2016; moreover, they share two daughters, two sons, and a little one is on the way.

The news of her fifth pregnancy was disclosed by the couple on Instagram in September 2026, with a caption, “One more person to Love.”

However, now speaking with People Magazine, the singer shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey, saying that she is “really blessed.”

“Sometimes I forget I have a bump on my life. I feel really blessed. I don’t have crazy pregnancies for the most part,” Ciara said.

“So this mom is rolling. Now don’t get me wrong, at a certain point in the day, I got to slow it down,” noting, “I’m feeling all kinds of stuff happening, but all in all, I feel really good. I feel really blessed. I’m excited for the new little one.”

“Can’t wait to meet them,” the Grammy-winning singer continued, “really happy and thankful.”

However, her husband said, “We always have a good time this time of year,” he added, “It’s been like every three years.”

“Oh, stop it. I think it’s time for the train to slow down,” the mom-to-be chimed.