Macron's awkward hug moment with Iceland PM goes viral

President Emmanuel Macron's awkward moment with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir has gone viral on social media after they met in Dublin.

The French president appeared to go in for a hug with Kristrún Frostadóttir, but she seemed to step back, leaving him leaning in for an awkward greeting.

Macron was pictured leaning towards Frostadóttir, who moved back while keeping a hand on his shoulder.

She appeared uncomfortable and glanced towards a photographer standing nearby, who captured the exchange.

Kristrún Frostadóttir

Kristrun Frostadottir, a leader of Social Democratic Alliance, is one of the youngest prime ministers in the world.

Her party performed well in a snap parliamentary election in 2024 and she successfully negotiated a coalition government with the Liberal Reform Party and the People’s Party.

Kristrun Frostadottir meeting Trump in July 2026

Frostadottir is married to Einar Bergur Ingvarsson and has two daughters, born in 2019 and 2023.

Meanwhile Leaders from more than 40 European countries gathered beside the River Liffey in Dublin on Thursday for a summit dominated by the continent’s fragile security, amid a new US-backed effort to revive talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting of the European Political Community brings together heads of state and government from the European Union and other European countries including the UK as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.



