Maren Morris gives one advice to her younger self

Maren Morris said that scary decisions can actually change your life.

Recently, speaking with People Magazine, the singer revealed what message she would give to her younger self, stating, “You know when you are tired, but also like [to] keep saying yes?”

She went on to explain, “Because the scary yeses are usually the ones that end up bringing the most fruitful, life-changing, challenging, core shaking things that make you who you’re supposed to be.”

“So I’ve never really bowed down to a scary yes,” Maren added, “I’ve always tried to just go for it head on. So I would tell her to keep going.”

Just a couple of days ago, the Grammy-nominated singer sang her iconic 2018 hit The Middle on Dancing with the Stars for its Grammy-themed episode.

“I was so honored when they asked because, obviously, it being Grammy night and then finding out like Sheryl Crow, my good friend, and then Brandy and Monica were doing it,” Maren said.

Noting, “It’s cool to be up there and just sort of be the soundtrack to these incredible athletes out here and just really, truly putting a new spin on ‘The Middle,’” she continued, “It’s cool that it’s had this new lifespan over the last few years even.”

It is pertinent to mention here that The Middle was originally written by Sarah Aarons, with producers like Zed Grey and The Monsters & Strangerz, and after many vocal auditions, it was given to Maren.

“They picked me and thank God it really opened my music up to the world and not just like the states or like country music,” adding, “It really made it expansive,” the country music star told the outlet.