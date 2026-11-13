Andy Burnham hits back at David Cameron over warnings against reopening EU debate

UK's Prime Minister Andy Burnham hit back hard at former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron following a high-profile intervention regarding the UK's relationship with the European Union.

Lord Cameron had publicly cautioned against reopening a "decade-long debate" about rejoining the EU, arguing that "flirting with rejoining" could disrupt ongoing talks for closer alignment and harm the UK's current partnership model.

Challenging the Economic Impact:

Responding to the comments following meetings with European leaders, Burnham dismissed Cameron's arguments and questioned his underlying motives.

Cameron also claimed that the UK's ongoing economic struggles—such as low growth—had "nothing to do with Brexit," instead blaming domestic issues like overspending, heavy taxation, and high welfare costs.

Burnham stated that Cameron was "wrong" to claim that low growth over the past decade has nothing to do with leaving the EU, maintaining that "the evidence says otherwise."

Questioning Political Motives:

Burnham suggested that Cameron's intervention had little to do with protecting British interests and was instead aimed at managing internal unity within the Conservative Party.

The clash highlights ongoing tensions over the government's approach to Europe, as Burnham's administration seeks to forge closer ties with Brussels through agreements on areas like emissions trading, agriculture, and youth mobility, while drawing sharp criticism from Tory figures over the long-term trajectory of UK-EU relations.

Andy Burnham has rejected Lord David Cameron’s criticism of his plans to renegotiate Britain’s deal with the EU after the former prime minister said that the UK’s economic problems over the past 10 years are not because of Brexit.

The prime minister is due to meet EU leaders in Brussels next week and sign agreements that he says could raise GDP by 0.4 per cent – including on food and farming, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme.

Mr Burnham seeks to “explore options” for a different long-term relationship with the bloc, after arguing Brexit had caused “more harm than good” to Britain.