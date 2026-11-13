Prince William and George leave Buckingham Palace concerned
Prince William and Prince George's left the palace confirmed with their decision to travel together
Prince William’s decision to take his son Prince George to a watch a football match left Buckingham Palace concerned earlier this month.
According to a report in the Express, the Prince of Wales broke traditional royal protocol by travelling with his son to watch Aston Villa match in Barcelona. The future king has supported the team since his days at Eton College in the late 1990s.
The report said that when the two journeyed to watch Villa on November 3 against Barcelona in the Champions League, royal protocol was broken and it has been reported that he is causing alarm at the palace.
The future king flew on a British Airways flight for the two-hour journey with his son.
The Daily Mail reported that an unwritten royal convention was broken by this act. It has been long-standing protocol that when young heirs reach a certain age, they do not travel with their parents to protect the line of succession in the event of a fatal accident.
Commenting on the situation, the Express wrote, “King Charles' former royal pilot confirmed that up until 1994, Charles, Diana, William and Harry all flew together. Once William turned 12, he was required to take a separate aircraft from his father.”
“This is simply a convention rather than any strict legal provision and the monarch can waive it. “
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